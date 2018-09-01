Police officers treated after possible exposure to fentanyl

BOSTON (AP) — Three Massachusetts police officers have been treated for possible exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that state and local police were called to a home Friday night in Sterling, Massachusetts for a suspected fatal overdose.

A man found by first responders at the home was pronounced dead. Police say several small bags of an unidentified substance were found near him and the same substance was poured on a table.

Two local police officers and a state trooper who were processing the scene began showing signs of possible fentanyl exposure, including feeling dizzy and nauseous.

They were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

