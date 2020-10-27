Police official killed by fighting cock while investigating illegal event

File photo (Image by zoosnow from Pixabay)

(WHDH) — A police official investigating an illegal cockfighting event was recently killed in a freak accident when he picked up a rooster as he gathered evidence, according to a report.

The rooster’s blade sliced Philippine police lieutenant Christian Bolok’s femoral artery, the Deccan Herald reported, citing the AFP News.

Bolok bled to death at the scene, Provincial Police Chief Arnel Apud told the news agency.

Apud called his lieutenant’s death “an unfortunate accident” that he “cannot explain.”

Three people were arrested in connection with the raid and two fighting cocks were seized.

