PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the New Hampshire state trooper who died after being struck by a tractor-trailer while working a detail on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early Thursday morning.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, who joined the state police force in 2002, was working a paving project detail on the northbound side of the highway near exit 3 around 12:30 a.m. when the tractor-trailer struck his state police cruiser, according to N.H. State Police Col. Nathan Noyes.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and Sherrill was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital, where he has since been treated and released. His name has not been released.

Sherrill began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Hooksett Police Department.

He joined N.H. State Police on Dec. 13, 2002, and over the past 19 years, Noyes says Sherill held various assignments in Troop F, the attorney general’s task force, and Troop A.

Sherill rose through the ranks in Troop A and was last promoted to assistant troop commander this past August.

“Staff Sgt. Sherill was known as a trooper’s trooper, a consummate dedicated professional, and a true family man,” Noyes said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police at 603-223-4381 or email spheadquarters@dos.nh.gov.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)