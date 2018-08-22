MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old man in Manchester, New Hampshire is facing a negligent homicide charge.

Jorjianna Rittenhour, 32, of McGuffey, Ohio, met responding officers in an alley behind 14 Pearl St. and told them that a man was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside a Bridge Street apartment around 1:40 a.m., Manchester police said.

Detectives determined that she fired a handgun, which killed the victim whose name has not been released, according to police.

The handgun was reportedly secured and placed into evidence.

Rittenhour is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

Woman accused of murder in Manchester told police I was playing with his gun and shot him #7News pic.twitter.com/5V9aEXiaX0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 22, 2018

Jorjianna Rittenhour is charged with negligent homicide after shooting 37 yr old man in Manchester #7News pic.twitter.com/AoQvjPNznZ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 22, 2018

