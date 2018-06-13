GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gardner residents are on high alert after an older man approached two young girls Tuesday, offering them candy and asking them to get in his van, police said.

The older, white man with blond hair pulled up to the two girls in his older, white van around 7 p.m. and asked them to get inside after offering them candy, sending the girls running, police said in a bulletin issued Wednesday.

Hubbardston also police reported a similar incident on the same day around 8 p.m.

Two girls said they were approached by an older man with dirty, gray hair that was possibly dyed who appeared to be video taping and taking pictures of them from a full-sized, white van with tinted black windows.

Gardner police are asking for the public to report any suspicious activity that could be related to these incidents at (978) 632-5600.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)