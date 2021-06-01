FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are searching for a missing man who they say suffers from mental health conditions and is dependent on insulin.

Juan Fernandez, 61, is missing from the area of 739 Palmer Avenue in Falmouth and he was last seen in Hyannis, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Fernandez is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with white hair and a beard.

Police say he could be wearing a light blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Falmouth police at 774-255-4527.

MISSING PERSON- 61-year-old Juan Fernandez is missing from 739 Palmer Ave. Last seen in Hyannis. Fernandez suffers from mental health conditions & is dependent on insulin. White male 5’9”, 220 lbs., & whi hair wearing a light blue shirt and gray sweatpants. Any info 774-255-4527 pic.twitter.com/eAVv1sp1cJ — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) June 1, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)