Police on Cape Cod seek help in search for missing man

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 57-year-old man.

Paul Lazareth was last seen at a home on Lake Shore Drive in East Falmouth, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Lazareth is believed to be driving a green 1999 Jeep Laredo. Police say he might be despondent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

Additional details were not immediately available.

