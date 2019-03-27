Police on Cape Cod warn of ‘especially lethal’ opioid after 3 fatal overdoses in span of 2 days

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are warning the public of an “especially lethal” batch of opioids after four overdoses, three of which were fatal, in a span of just two days.

“It is apparent that there is an especially lethal opioid product that has surfaced in Falmouth,” the Falmouth Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately if they become aware of someone who is experiencing an overdose.

Anyone struggling with addiction is urged to seek help or call the Falmouth Police Department for assistance.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)