Police: On-duty officer seriously injured by dog bite in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer was seriously injured after police say they were bitten in the arm by a dog while on duty in Carver.

Officers investigating a domestic disturbance at a home on Main Street around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday were attacked by a large dog owned by the residents of the home, police said. The dog allegedly bit one officer on the arm before police and the homeowner were able to get the dog into the basement, officials said.

The injured officer was taken to an emergency room for treatment, according to police. The dog was placed on a 10-day quarantine by Carver Animal Control officials, which is standard procedure, so they could investigate.

The dog was properly licensed and up-to-date on all vaccinations at the time, police said.

The officer is expected to recover and will be back to work soon.

