Police: On-duty officer seriously injured from dog bite in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer was seriously injured after police say they was bitten in the arm by a dog while on duty in Carver.

Officers investigating a domestic disturbance at a home on Main Street around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday were attacked by a large dog owned by the residents of the home, police said.

The officers and homeowner used great restraint and were able to get the dog in the basement, officials said. During that time, police say the dog bit one of the officers in the arm and left them seriously injured.

The injured officer was taken to an emergency room for treatment, according to police. The dog was placed on a 10 day quarantine by Carver Animal Control officials, which is standard procedure, so they could investigate.

The dog was properly licensed and up-to-date on all vaccinations at the time, police said. The officer is expected to recover and will be back to work soon.

