BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are on the hunt for a suspect after a stabbing Thursday night near Copley Plaza.

Police say the victim, whose name was not released, was stabbed in the neck, ran into the square, and collapsed on a bench. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department.

