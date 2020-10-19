Police on the lookout for masked men accused of robbing Brockton convenience store, pistol whipping clerk

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are on the lookout for two masked men accused of robbing a Brockton convenience store Sunday night.

Maulik Kumar Pantal was working and just about to close up for the night when he said the two men burst in and demanded cash. He said he feared for his life when one of the suspect’s pistol-whipped Pantal on the side of his head.

“He told me twice to open the drawer. I raised my hands, I see the gun in his hand and I said why and he hit me right here,” he said.

He said that they were able to take roughly $1,600 to $2,000 from the store and flee the scene before authorities arrived.

“It was quick, you know. I was thinking about my son. Just raised my hands up and do whatever you guys want to take,” Pantal said.

To make matters worse, the store was in the middle of replacing the security system and the cameras that are strategically placed throughout were turned off.

Even after such a frightening encounter, Pantal was right back at work the next day.

“It is scary. I have two sons. One 14-years-old, one 5-months. So when I go home and told my wife what happened, she was crying, my mom came in my room and she was crying. I was like it is what it is. You know. Can’t do nothing,” he said.

Maulik and his father, who owns the store, are working to make sure their new security system is up and running.

Brockton police are asking anyone with information about the alleged robbery to give them a call.

