DARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police are on the scene of a crash in Dartmouth.

The crash happened near the Moby Dick Motel Saturday night.

The eastbound side of State Road has been shut down while police work to clear the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)