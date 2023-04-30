NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man died in a crash in Norton early Saturday morning when his car rear-ended another vehicle, flipped over and caught fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Jeffrey Tagger, 52, was found dead at the scene of the crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the Norton Fire Department extinguished the car fire. Tagger was heading northbound on Route 495 when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima after hitting a Toyota RAV 4 which was traveling in front of him.

The Toyota swerved left and hit the guardrail, while Tagger’s Nissan rolled over off the road and caught fire. The Toyota’s driver, a 48-year-old Brockton man, and his passenger were transported to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and other officials.

