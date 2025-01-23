DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are on the scene after a car crashed into a building in Dorchester Wednesday night.

The crash took place on the corner of Ashmont and Washington Street.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox