DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police say one person was shot and killed on Ridgewood Street in Dorchester Tuesday night.

Police say they responded around 7:21 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

