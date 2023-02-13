BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Dorchester Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 21 Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. Crews blocked off the area with crime scene tape and canines were on scene to search for evidence.

Police say the two people who were shot were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The surviving victim is listed in critical condition.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Those who find themselves in need of emotional support or need to talk to someone about distressing events in the community may call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at (617) 431-0125.

