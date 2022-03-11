DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham recently busted a “drive-thru drug store” that was selling mushrooms, marijuana, and other THC products to student-age buyers, authorities said.

Detectives launched an investigation after receiving complaints about possible illegal activity at a home in the town and uncovered a large drug operation, according to the Dedham Police Department.

“Surveillance conducted during the investigation did substantiate the neighborhood complaints as frequent and obvious drug sales were being made to student aged buyers,” the department said in a tweet.

Search warrants were obtained and a raid on Thursday is said to have yielded mushrooms, THC oils, over 300 THC-filled candy bars, THC-filled ampules used in vaping products, marijuana, and over $250,000 in cash.

The suspected operator of the store, whose name has not been released, will face charges in Dedham District Court.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Dedham Police Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the Norfolk County Anti-Crime Task Force (NORPAC) conducted an investigation after receiving complaints from area neighbors about suspected drug dealing.

