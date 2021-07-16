NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three workers who were working on gutters were injured, two of them critically, when they plummeted 25 feet from a ladder in Norwood on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the 400 block of Buckminster Drive in the Windsor Gardens apartment complex around 11 a.m. found two people suffering from critical injuries and one person who was seriously hurt, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

All three victims were stabilized at the scene transported to various hospitals.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are assisting Norwood police with an investigation into the incident.

