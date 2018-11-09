Police, OSHA investigating after worker suffers severe leg injury in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man suffered a severe leg injury while working on a construction site in North Andover on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a broken leg at the Princeton Apartments on Osgood Street about 1:30 p.m. found the victim with a severe leg injury.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston. The incident involved a piece of heavy construction equipment.

The incident is being investigated by North Andover police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

