Police: Outlaws motorcycle member arrested on weapons charges on South Shore

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected member of the Outlaws motorcycle club was arrested on weapons charges Friday on the South Shore, officials said.

Troopers responding to two motorcycles travelling past the speed limit on West Chestnut Street at 6:15 p.m. in Brockton arrested Kenneth McDonald, 58, of Whitman, state police said.

Troopers activating their lights in an attempt to stop the motorcycles observed McDonald accelerate at a high rate of speed toward West Bridgewater before he was apprehended on Manley Street, according to police.

A fully loaded firearm with seven rounds was seized from McDonald, who does not have a license to carry in Massachusetts, officials said.

He is being charged with carrying a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm and firearm violation second offense, police said.

He was bailed on $500, issued a citation warning for speeding and will be arraigned on Monday in Brockton District Court.

