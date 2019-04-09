Police: Over 300 grams of fentanyl seized after drug trafficker found hiding in bedroom

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and Lawrence police seized fentanyl and cocaine from a home in Lawrence on Monday after they found a suspected drug trafficker hiding in a bedroom with a knife in hand, officials said.

Troopers and federal agents assigned to a regional gang task force detained 39-year-old Hector Rivera after they found him hiding with a large sheathed kitchen knife inside an apartment at 237 Jackson St., according to state police.

Authorities were seeking to speak with Rivera regarding a previous drug trafficking investigation. He was said to be an “unwanted guest” in the apartment where he was found.

Rivera was allegedly found to be in possession of 50 grams of fentanyl, about half a gram of cocaine, and another twist of an unknown brown substance.

Prior to his being transported to the Lawrence Police Department for booking, speaking in Spanish, police say Rivera asked another person at the scene to “take care of my stuff for me.”

A search of the bedroom in which Rivera was hiding is said to have yielded additional baggies containing fentanyl, another of cocaine, cell phones, $604 cash, the sheathed kitchen knife, and a machete.

A total of about 311 grams of fentanyl was taken from the home, according to police.

Rivera is charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 10 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and a default warrant from Dorchester District Court.

It’s not clear when Rivera will be called to court.

