Police: Over 50 marijuana pants seized from Norfolk home

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say they seized over 50 marijuana plants at a home in Norfolk Monday.

Officers executing a search warrant on Harlow Street at about 8:30 a.m. placed 31-year-old Alan Rovinelli under arrest after discovering three separate rooms containing a “numerous” amount of marijuana plants in different stages of maturity, according to a release issued by police.

Investigators also found special lighting and cooling systems set up for growing marijuana, several types of fertilizers and chemicals, two pneumatic presses and other equipment consistent with the manufacturing of marijuana extract.

Throughout the home, prepackaged marijuana was found along with about $300.

Rovinelli will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court.

