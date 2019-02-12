Police: Owner of Southie smoke shop arrested for selling marijuana

BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a South Boston smoke shop was arrested Monday after an investigation into illegal marijuana sales at his business, officials said.

Officers investigating several community complaints about the unlawful sale of marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles out of the King Smoke Shop on East Broadway initiated several undercover purchases of marijuana at the store and arrested two employees, according to Boston police.

A clerk, Saqib Imran, 38, of Brockton, was arrested on a charge of possessing a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

The owner, Tanveer Shah, 61, of Bellingham, was arrested on charges of possessing Class D and C substances with intent to distribute.

A search warrant executed at the store allegedly revealed more than 60 bags of edible marijuana candies, 67 vials of THC, 26 Moon Rock Marijuana candy containers, 95 marijuana cigarettes, and more than $1,000 in cash.

Happening NOW: Saqib Imran & Tanveer Shah arraigned for selling marijuana candies out of #SouthBoston’s “King Smoke Shop”. Below @bostonpolice say this is what was found inside the store. #7news pic.twitter.com/MUogBoUbEV — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 12, 2019

