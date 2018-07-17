Police pack courthouse as man suspected of killing Weymouth officer faces judge

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Policemen packed Quincy District Court Tuesday as the man suspected of murdering Weymouth officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bystander over the weekend faced a judge.

Police officers from several towns and cities, led by Weymouth Chief Rick Grimes, somberly and silently filed into the courthouse, where they came face-to-face with accused killer Emanuel Lopes.

“Anytime something like this happens where it’s so tragic, all of the officers come together because it’s a comradery with everybody,” Quincy Police Captain John Dougan said. “They fall it’s necessary to come here.”

Lopes, 20, of Brockton, pleaded not guilty in the murders of Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams, of Weymouth. A judge ordered the former Weymouth High School graduate held without bail as Chesna’s brothers in blue looked on with heavy hearts.

“When they’re at the arraignment, as it goes on, what happens is most of them are still upset and they’re suffering because of what just happened,” Duggan said of the officers who turned out in support of Chesna. “Some of them don’t realize it’s going to take awhile to sink in.”

Gov. Charlie Baker visited a memorial outside the police department on Winter Street to pay his respects and offer condolences to Chesna’s fellow officers. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans also offered his thoughts and prayers.

“Our hearts and souls go out to his young family and to Mike for the sacrifice he made,” Evans said. “Also to Vera Adams, the poor woman who lost her life.”

The officers who attended the arraignment wanted to send a message of unity and that they hope the public is behind them as well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)