Police: Package delivery became home invasion in Revere

Officers are investigating a home invasion after a man forced his way into a house in Revere Monday, police said.

Officers responding to Lambert Street at 10 a.m. found a person who said they went to their front door for a package delivery, police said. When they opened the door, they were confronted by a man who forced his way into the building before fleeing on foot.

The victim may have been specifically targeted and police do not believe the public is in dangers. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-656-1131.

