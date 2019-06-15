Police: Package thief fleeing from officers causes serious crash in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are investigating after an alleged package thief who was fleeing from officers caused a serious crash on Saturday.

A photo of the crash was shared on Twitter by Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.

No additional information was immediately available.

Thief stealing packages causes a serious accident fleeing from @CantonMAPolice. After a short foot pursuit he’s in custody. Thankfully no one else got hurt. pic.twitter.com/Mrz1cj4caF — Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) June 15, 2019

