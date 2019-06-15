Police: Package thief fleeing from officers causes serious crash in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are investigating after an alleged package thief who was fleeing from officers caused a serious crash on Saturday.
A photo of the crash was shared on Twitter by Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.
No additional information was immediately available.
