GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — Two people found dead in a Gorham home were shot to death, authorities said.

Holly Banks, 28, and an acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42, were found dead at Banks’ home early Wednesday. Autopsies showed that both died of gunshot wounds, and their deaths have been ruled homicides, the attorney general’s office said Thursday evening.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues, officials said

