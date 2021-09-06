WASHINGTON, Mo. (WHDH) — Two people are facing child endangerment charges after they overdosed in a hot car with their 4-week-old infant in the back seat in Washington, Missouri on Friday, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a call about two people slumped over in a vehicle parked in a lot on East 5th Street began treating John A. Carpenter, 40, homeless, and Haley Kester, 25, of Montgomery City, in the car for an apparent drug overdose, according to the Washington Police Department.

Medical personnel also found a 4-week-old infant secured in a car seat and covered by a blanket in the back seat of the vehicle, which police described as hot due to the windows being rolled up and the car being turned off.

The infant, who showed signs of being in distress due to the heat, was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

Kester who appeared to be suffering from an overdose had to be given rescuing breathing and Narcan, police said.

Carpenter became alert after medical personnel applied a sternum rub, police added.

Officers reportedly found drugs inside the car that were consistent with heroin and fentanyl.

Kester and Carpenter refused further medical treatment at the scene and were placed under arrest, according to police.

A further investigation revealed that Kester and Carpenter are the parents of the infant, who was placed into protective custody and released to the Franklin County Children’s Division.

On Saturday, a warrant was prepared for Kester and Carpenter, charging them with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first degree.

Their bond was set at $100,000 cash.

