HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill and state police are turning to the public for help as they search for six missing children after their parents have been uncooperative in helping to locate them, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of child abuse on May 10 said the alleged victim told the police her mother and step-father had been abusing her seven siblings, according to police.

The location of the six youngest children is currently unknown and their parents are not cooperating with authorities, police said.

The missing children are:

Omnisty Great, 7 months

Cyper Great, 11 months

Cyphaya Great, 3

Journea Great, 5

Odyessea Great, 6

Jatari Baker-Wooden, 9



Police say the children may be in the Randolph area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Haverhill police at 978-722-1566.

