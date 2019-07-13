Police: Parking in front of fire hydrant leads to gun and drug charges for Dorchester man

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing drug and gun charges after police allegedly found a loaded handgun in his car that they saw parked in front of a fire hydrant Friday.

Officers on patrol in the area of Beach Street and Washington Street at 7:40 p.m. allegedly saw a car with excessively tinted windows parked in front of a fire hydrant. The officers followed the car when it left the area and pulled it over after the driver allegedly sped up and crossed three lanes of traffic on Harrison Avenue.

Before approaching the car, officers allegedly saw the driver suddenly lean toward the passenger side of the car as though he were reaching for something. When they searched the car, officers found several cups in the cup holder containing alcohol, six bags of marijuana and a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer firearm, police said.

Greg Altenor, 29, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute class D drugs, receiving stolen property, driving with an open container of alcohol, failing to wear a seat belt, obstructed windows and a marked lanes violation.

