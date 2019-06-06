Police: Parolee arrested in NH after fleeing in stolen car, causing multiple crashes

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man out on parole was arrested on an impaired driving charge Thursday after hitting several other vehicles while trying to evade police in Concord, officials said.

Concord, New Hampshire police officers received word about 12:30 p.m. that Loudon police were chasing a possibly impaired driver in a stolen gray Honda Accord southbound on Route 106.

Shortly after the chase was terminated, the Honda struck two utility trucks, two cars, and a dump truck before crashing into the guardrail near a Walmart on Route 106.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver, Michael Carpenter-Noucas, 35, was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of the crash.

Carpenter-Noucas, who was on parole, was ordered held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending his arraignment Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including conduct after an accident, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Concord police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline 603-226-3100.

