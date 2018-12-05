LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence has been closed after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash resulting in serious injuries, state police said.

Officials are detouring traffic at exit 41 following the incident, which occurred around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Video from Sky7 HD showed two heavily damaged vehicles and debris scattered all over the highway.

A medical helicopter has been called to meet the victims at Lawrence General Hospital, according to police.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We will update on wrong-way as we can. Medical helicopter on the way, will be landing in approx. 15-20 minutes, and landing 495 NB just prior to x.42. All traffic will be stopped NB & SB when that occurs. https://t.co/51IOWzv0yQ — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) December 5, 2018

#MAtraffic Wrong-Way Driver, caused head-on multi-vehicle, serious injury crash, I-495 NB north of x.41 in #Lawrence. ALL TRAFFIC detoured at x.41. Highway is closed NB. Will update as we can. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 5, 2018

