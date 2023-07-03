BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threw a gun into a cemetery in Jamaica Plain after the vehicle he was riding in struck a police cruiser on Sunday.

Police say the man tossed the illegal firearm following the crash near Canterbury Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

