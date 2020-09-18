WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A passenger fell out of a truck fleeing from a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 93 in Wilmington early Friday morning, state police said.

A trooper had stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma on the southbound side of the highway just before Exit 40 around 12:20 a.m. when the driver suddenly sped away and took the exit onto Route 62, according to state police.

As the driver sped away, a passenger sitting in the back of the truck fell out of the vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police added.

They were transported to an area hospital.

A pursuit of the truck did not continue on Route 62.

Troopers are conducting a follow-up investigation into the occupants of the truck.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)