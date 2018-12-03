Police: Passenger killed after ejection from car in crash

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old man ejected in a rollover crash in Westport over the weekend has died.

Westport police say the vehicle was on Interstate 95 at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control and smashed into a guardrail. The car rolled over and Brian Andersen was ejected from the vehicle.

Andersen was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. A GoFundMe campaign says his father is a music teacher at Westport’s Bedford Middle School.

The driver and front-seat passenger, who were also from Westport, were also evaluated at Norwalk Hospital. Police say their injuries were not serious.

Police are investigating.

