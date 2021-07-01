WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island have arrested a Pawtucket police officer in connection with the off-duty shooting of an 18-year-old man, according to a statement released by Rhode Island State Police, the Office of the Attorney General, and West Greenwich Police on Thursday.

Officer Daniel Dolan, 38, has been charged by Criminal Information with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of discharged of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in injury.

The Criminal Information, filed in Kent County Superior Court, alleges that Dolan, while off-duty, initiated contact with a driver and two occupants of a vehicle in a parking lot and shot the driver in the arm.

Dolan was driving home from a detail in Pawtucket when he reportedly encountered a black Audi sedan occupied by a driver and two passengers on Interstate 95 around 8 p.m. on June 23, according to the statement released on Thursday. He then followed the driver of the Audi into the parking lot of Wicked Good Pizza, located at 12 Nooseneck Road in West Greenwich.

Dolan allegedly attempted to detain the driver of the Audi in the parking lot, exiting his truck and approaching the car while displaying his badge. According to Criminal Investigation, the driver of the Audi reportedly reversed his vehicle and shifted gears to driver forward and out of the parking lot.

When the car attempted to leave the parking lot, Dolan fired one shot from his service pistol into the driver’s side window of the Audi, striking the driver in the left upper arm. Criminal Investigation alleges that the driver of the Audi exited the parking lot and pulled to the side of Nooseneck Hill Road a short distance from the Wicked Good Pizza parking lot.

Officers from the Coventry and West Greenwich police departments and Rhode Island state troopers responded to the scene shortly thereafter.

Dolan is slated to be arraigned in Kent County Superior Court on July 16.

An investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing.

