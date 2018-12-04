Police: Paxton man used hammer to kill brothers, injure mother

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is charged with attacking his family with a hammer, leaving a brother dead and his mother seriously injured.

Alexander Asia was held without bail at his arraignment Monday on two counts of assault and battery, pending a hearing next week to determine whether he is a danger to society.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old suspect attacked his family in their Paxton home on Sunday night.

Police responded to the home after 53-year-old Leticia Asia went to a neighbor’s home to report the attack.

Responding officers found 23-year-pld Innocent Asia dead inside. Leticia Asia was taken to a hospital with facial and head injuries.

No motive was disclosed, but the investigation remains open and an autopsy is scheduled.

The suspect’s attorney was not immediately clear.

