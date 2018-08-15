Police: Peabody home invasion suspect flees after finding girl inside

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a home in broad daylight Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to 14 Kenwood Road about 9:30 a.m. were told by a 13-year-old girl that a man had broken in but fled after making eye contact with her, officials said.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all white and carrying a light blue bag.

The girl was the only person home at the time of the break-in.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

