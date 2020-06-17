Police: Peabody man led NH police on 130 mph chase

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Peabody man has been released on personal recognizance after leading New Hampshire State Police on a high-speed chase.

State police say a trooper observed a 2019 black Mercedes C6CS traveling 112 mph along Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton on Wednesday afternoon, according to New Hampshire state police.

The agency said they made attempts to stop the vehicle but that the driver, later identified as Zeiad R. Mancour, accelerated to speeds in excess of about 130 mph.

Mancour continued to Route 101 and then turned off the highway at Exit 12 before blowing through a stop sign.

The vehicle was later located along Route 108 in Statham and Mancour was taken into custody on charges of reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.

Two passengers were released from the scene without being charged.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)