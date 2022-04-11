SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Springfield Monday night.
Mass. State Police troopers were called to the eastbound side of Route 291 near Exit 3 for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Only one lane of traffic is open at this time and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No other injuries were reported.
