SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Springfield Monday night.

Mass. State Police troopers were called to the eastbound side of Route 291 near Exit 3 for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Only one lane of traffic is open at this time and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No other injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic Troopers on scene at fatal crash Rte 291 EB – Exit 3 in #Springfield. Vehicle VS pedestrian. No other injuries. Only one lane open at this time, expect delays, avoid area if possible. Full release to come when information is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 12, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)