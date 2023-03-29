QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hit by an SUV in Quincy Wednesday morning, according to police

Officers say the person was crossing Newport Avenue near Holbrook Road when they were hit.

Police say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

There is no word on whether the driver will face charges.

