WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) – A 28-year-old woman was hit by a car in West Bridgewater Sunday night, police said. The crash happened on West Center Street.

The victim was flown to a hospital with serious head and leg injuries, officials said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

