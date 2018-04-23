Police: Pedestrian hit, killed during 2-car crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A 32-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in Brockton Saturday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Police received a 911 call just after 9 p.m. for a report of a female pedestrian struck by a vehicle during a two-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Legion Parkway.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Brockton Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The drivers of both cars involved in the crash remained on scene. They sustained minor injuries and were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

