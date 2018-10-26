Police: Pedestrian hit, seriously injured by NH man who overdosed behind the wheel

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in New Hampshire on Thursday when he was struck by a man who overdosed behind the wheel, police said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Bedford Street in Manchester about 4:35 p.m. determined that the driver, Matthew Pike, 24, of Northfield, New Hampshire, had overdosed on heroin while driving and crashed into the 30-year-old pedestrian, leaving the victim pinned between the vehicle and a tree, according to Manchester police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury to his hip.

Pike was revived with Narcan and arrested on charges of reckless conduct, possessing a controlled drug, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Merrimack County.

He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

