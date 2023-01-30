PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was injured Monday morning after being hit by a car in Pittsfield, according to Pittsfield Police.

Police responded to the scene of the accident on West Street near Dorothy Amos Park around 9:30 a.m..

The pedestrian was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with what police say appear to be life threatening injuries.

As of 9:45 a.m., traffic is being diverted at West and South John Streets and West Street at Dewey Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Pittsfield Police at scene of accident on West Street near Dorothy Amos Park. A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with what appear to be life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ivb5lUB7fN — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) January 30, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)