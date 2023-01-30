PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was injured Monday morning after being hit by a car in Pittsfield, according to Pittsfield Police.
Police responded to the scene of the accident on West Street near Dorothy Amos Park around 9:30 a.m..
The pedestrian was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with what police say appear to be life threatening injuries.
As of 9:45 a.m., traffic is being diverted at West and South John Streets and West Street at Dewey Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
