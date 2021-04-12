Police: Pedestrian seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Somerville Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 9:30 p.m. and shut down the two lefthand lanes to facilitate that investigation, according to a post on the Mass. State Police Department’s Twitter page.

Serious injuries were reported.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white SUV with writing on the doors.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the time being.

No further details were released.

#MAtraffic pedestrian struck by vehicle Route 28 at Broadway in #Somerville. Serious injuries reported, lane closures in place to facilitate crash investigation. Avoid area if possible. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)