Police: Pedestrian seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Somerville Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 9:30 p.m. and shut down the two lefthand lanes to facilitate that investigation, according to a post on the Mass. State Police Department’s Twitter page.

Serious injuries were reported.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white SUV with writing on the doors.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the time being.

No further details were released.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending