NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was truck and killed early Friday morning while walking in the breakdown lane on I-95 south in Needham, according to state police.

Officers responded to a report of a person walking in the breakdown lane around 2 a.m., but when they arrived, the pedestrian had already been hit.

Police say the victim is a 28-year-old man from Canton. They are now searching for the driver, who did not stop.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

