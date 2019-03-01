QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman who was hit by a car while trying to cross a street Monday night has died, Quincy police said.

Officers responding to the intersection of Burgin Parkway and Granite Street just after 7:30 p.m. found Linda Culkin, 59, suffering from critical injuries, as well as two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on crash, according to police.

Culkin was transported to Boston Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation reportedly showed that both vehicles were traveling on Burgin Parkway with a green signal when Culkin stepped off the sidewalk, attempted to cross the street and was struck.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles stayed on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-745-5824.

