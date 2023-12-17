BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in East Boston after a pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle, officials said.
Officers responding to the area of Chelsea and Curtis streets around 5:40 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers could be seen conducting an investigation in a taped-off section of the roadway.
No additional information was immediately available.
