BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in East Boston after a pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Chelsea and Curtis streets around 5:40 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers could be seen conducting an investigation in a taped-off section of the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

