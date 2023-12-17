BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in East Boston after a pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Chelsea and Curtis streets around 5:40 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers could be seen conducting an investigation in a taped-off section of the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox